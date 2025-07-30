Win for Hampden Park Ladies

Hampden Park Tennis Club Ladies Doubles 1 st Team: L to R Gemma, Jenny, Helen, Nicola

Hampden Park Ladies 1st team secured another 4-0 win over visitors Storrington on Sunday 27th July in Division 1 of the Sussex Summer Doubles League 2025.

This takes them to top spot with one match remaining although a couple of the other teams have played one match less!

Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes beat their 2nd pair, mother & daughter Sarah & Eleanor Inman, 6-1, 6-1 & Nicola Tuson & Gemma Game beat their 1st pair, Myeisha Eagles & Leila Amur-Ebrahimi 6-0, 6-4!

Jenny Hughes, Hampden Park Club 1st team captain, was very pleased to be back on court after breaking her wrist at the beginning of May!

The second round of matches also went Hampden Park's way!

Helen & Jenny beat their 1st pair 6-2, 6-1 & Nicola & Gemma beat their 2nd pair 6-1, 6-0.