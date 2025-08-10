Winchelsea Bowls Club host inaugural tournament

The victorious teams

Winchelsea Bowls Club held their first ever open tournament and 16 teams from across East Sussex and Kent came together for a well-contested competition, played with a friendly spirit.

The top three teams all ended the day on 27 points.

Lyminge became the first champions by virtue of scoring more shots than the two other teams who could only be separated by shot difference, with Staplecross pipping Fairlight.

Participating clubs are already rushing to book their entry for the 2026 contest.

This is clearly going to be a popular annual fixture in the bowling calendar.

