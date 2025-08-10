Winchelsea Bowls Club host inaugural tournament
The top three teams all ended the day on 27 points.
Lyminge became the first champions by virtue of scoring more shots than the two other teams who could only be separated by shot difference, with Staplecross pipping Fairlight.
Participating clubs are already rushing to book their entry for the 2026 contest.
This is clearly going to be a popular annual fixture in the bowling calendar.
…
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/
Have you checked out the sport section of our website, sussexworld.co.uk?
It contains football, cricket, golf, athletics, tennis and much more from the area and from across the county.