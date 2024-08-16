Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winchelsea hosted Northiam for their latest friendly fixture in what is usually a one sided affair in favour of the visitors. Northiam won the toss and elected to bat first.

Northiam 208

Winchelsea 205

Winchelsea got off to a good start reducing Northiam to 34-3 through the opening bowling of Tom O’Neill (1-40) and Michael Boiling (2-52). An 86 run fourth wicket partnership put the emphasis back with Northiam before Dan Channon was run out having scored 54, John Mackenzie (49) was dismissed shortly after by Mike Stoneham (2-77) who also took the wicket of Martin Duffield (15).

Simon Wheeler (2-31) took the wickets of both Scott Balcombe (25) and Freddie Mackenzie (15). The Northiam innings finished on 208 all out with Solly Cooke on 12 not out and also handing Winchelsea an additional seven overs to reach their target. James Bateman (1-1) and James Jury (1-3) were the other wicket takers.

The Northiam opening bowlers made early in roads reducing the home side to 8-2. Tom O’Neill (19), Phil Wheeler (21), Will Wheeler (56) and Simon Wheeler (38) all provided resistance and looked to be taking the home side to an unlikely victory.

Freddie Mackenzie finished with figures of 5-42 from 13 overs and Winchelsea reached 166-9 and the prospects of a win or even a draw looking unlikely. James Bateman had other ideas scoring 28 not out. The match went to the final over with the home side requiring 4 runs for victory, Northiam requiring 1 wicket for victory and a draw also possible. Sam Cooper claimed the wicket on the first ball to finish with figures of 2-15 and seal victory for Northiam in a tightly fought game. Solly Cooke (1-41), John Mackenzie (1-19) and Martin Duffield (1-24 were the other wicket takers.