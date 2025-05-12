Winchelsea opener ends in close defeat
Winchelsea got off to a steady start before S LeMarchal claimed figures of 2-17, from which point wickets fell more regularly.
Opener Jon Peters scored 30 before being bowled by J Childs (1-37) and leaving Winchelsea on 48-3. Simon Wheeler (11) provided some resistance before becoming the first victim of R Shipton (3-6).
Winchelsea fell to 81-9 before a tenth-wicket partnership saw them to a more respectable score of 115 all out thanks to 13 from James Archer and extras top scoring with 34. M Kokkinos (3-8) and N Hill (1-23) were the other Tenterden wicket-takers.
The Winchelsea opening bowlers bowled tight spells to ensure that the top order batsmen didn’t reach double figures with James Archer finishing with figures of 4-15 and Jon Peters 2-19 reducing Tenterden to 49-6.
G Husk scored 33 before he fell to the bowling of Neil Archer (2-37), Seb Osmond (1-16) saw Tenterden to 92-9 and the game in the balance. Tenterden reached their target with R Shipton (30 not out) and M Kokkinos (12 not out).