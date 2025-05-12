Winchelsea opener ends in close defeat

Winchelsea travelled to Tenterden for their opening game of the 2025 season and on winning the toss elected to bat first.

Winchelsea got off to a steady start before S LeMarchal claimed figures of 2-17, from which point wickets fell more regularly.

Opener Jon Peters scored 30 before being bowled by J Childs (1-37) and leaving Winchelsea on 48-3. Simon Wheeler (11) provided some resistance before becoming the first victim of R Shipton (3-6).

Winchelsea fell to 81-9 before a tenth-wicket partnership saw them to a more respectable score of 115 all out thanks to 13 from James Archer and extras top scoring with 34. M Kokkinos (3-8) and N Hill (1-23) were the other Tenterden wicket-takers.

The Winchelsea opening bowlers bowled tight spells to ensure that the top order batsmen didn’t reach double figures with James Archer finishing with figures of 4-15 and Jon Peters 2-19 reducing Tenterden to 49-6.

G Husk scored 33 before he fell to the bowling of Neil Archer (2-37), Seb Osmond (1-16) saw Tenterden to 92-9 and the game in the balance. Tenterden reached their target with R Shipton (30 not out) and M Kokkinos (12 not out).