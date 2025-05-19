Winchelsea seal victory in high scoring game

Beckley 230, Winchelsea 231-2

Winchelsea travelled to Beckley for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on winning the toss elected to field first in a 35 over game.

Winchelsea got off to an excellent start claiming a wicket with the first ball of the match. A second wicket partnership of 43 steadied the innings before M Best (26) became the second wicket of James Archer who finished with figures of 2-26.

P Smulders scored 19 before he was run out by a direct hit from Dan Flanagan. Opening batsman O Wincott then fell to the bowling of Amelia Osmond (1-49) having scored 62 taking Beckley to 116-4. G Channon scored a quick 51 before retiring. James Bateman (1-30) took the wick of A Harold (23) before John Josiah finished the innings with figures of 3-41 with the home side scoring 230.

Beckley started the same way as the visitors with an early wicket for G Pellett (1-32) reducing Winchelsea to 3-1. This brought Jon Peters to the crease to join Dan Flanagan and with an 89 run partnership rebuilt the innings before the former fell to the bowling of M Best (1-23) having scored 50.

Seb Osmond then joined Flanagan and in a well-timed partnership saw Winchelsea to victory with two overs to spare with Flanagan finishing on 98 not out and Osmond 75 not out.