Winchelsea win at Burwash
Winchelsea travelled to Burwash for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on losing the toss were asked to field first in a 35-over per side match.
Burwash got off to a steady start scoring 29 before Hagger (19) fell to the bowling of Michael Boiling (2-50). James Archer bowled consistently well with his first 5 overs being maidens before he finished his spell with figures of 3-6 from 7 overs, leaving Burwash at 58-4.
John Joisah (1-27) claimed a wicket from his first ball thanks to a well held one handed catch before Paul Hitchcott bowled five overs finishing with figures of 1-1.
Matthews reached double figures scoring 17 before falling to the bowling of Quentin Wedmore (1-10). Opening batsmen Morgan-Jones was the only batsmen to provide resistance finishing on 38 not out as Burwash were dismissed for 128. Jon Peters (1-4) and James Jury (1-20) were the other Winchelsea wicket takers.
Winchelsea made an uneasy start to the run chase losing the first wicket with the score on 9, Pelham (1-43) was the wicket taker. This brought Jon Peters to the crease to join Will Wheeler who with a second wicket partnership of 120 saw the visitors to victory with 18 overs to spare, scoring 56 not out and 59 not out respectively.