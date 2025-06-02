Winchelsea win at Burwash

Burwash 128 Winchelsea 129-1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchelsea travelled to Burwash for their latest Sunday friendly fixture and on losing the toss were asked to field first in a 35-over per side match.

Burwash got off to a steady start scoring 29 before Hagger (19) fell to the bowling of Michael Boiling (2-50). James Archer bowled consistently well with his first 5 overs being maidens before he finished his spell with figures of 3-6 from 7 overs, leaving Burwash at 58-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Joisah (1-27) claimed a wicket from his first ball thanks to a well held one handed catch before Paul Hitchcott bowled five overs finishing with figures of 1-1.

Tell us your club news.

Matthews reached double figures scoring 17 before falling to the bowling of Quentin Wedmore (1-10). Opening batsmen Morgan-Jones was the only batsmen to provide resistance finishing on 38 not out as Burwash were dismissed for 128. Jon Peters (1-4) and James Jury (1-20) were the other Winchelsea wicket takers.

Winchelsea made an uneasy start to the run chase losing the first wicket with the score on 9, Pelham (1-43) was the wicket taker. This brought Jon Peters to the crease to join Will Wheeler who with a second wicket partnership of 120 saw the visitors to victory with 18 overs to spare, scoring 56 not out and 59 not out respectively.