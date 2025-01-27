Wind and rain stop play for Hampden Park Tennis Club ladies

By Barbara Hardcastle
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 14:42 BST
Hampden Park Tennis Club’s Ladies fourth team played a Sussex Division 7 match against Newick Ladies seconds.

Conditions were very challenging with constant strong gusts of wind and rain threatening.

Both pairs managed to complete their first rubbers. The HPTC 1st pair, Janet Collings and Rosie Langley, beat the Newick 2nd pair 6-4 , 6- 1 – but the HPTC 2nd pair of Barbara Hardcastle and Ros Burtenshaw were beaten by the Newick 1st pair 6-1, 6-2.

The second rubbers started but as the rain began to pour both matches had to be abandoned before the end of the first set with scores of 6-6 and 2-4.

Despite this setback both teams enjoyed the games they had managed to complete.

If you would like to know more about Hampden Park Tennis Club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk

