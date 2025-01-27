Wind and rain stop play for Hampden Park Tennis Club ladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hampden Park Tennis Club’s Ladies fourth team played a Sussex Division 7 match against Newick Ladies seconds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conditions were very challenging with constant strong gusts of wind and rain threatening.

Both pairs managed to complete their first rubbers. The HPTC 1st pair, Janet Collings and Rosie Langley, beat the Newick 2nd pair 6-4 , 6- 1 – but the HPTC 2nd pair of Barbara Hardcastle and Ros Burtenshaw were beaten by the Newick 1st pair 6-1, 6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second rubbers started but as the rain began to pour both matches had to be abandoned before the end of the first set with scores of 6-6 and 2-4.

Despite this setback both teams enjoyed the games they had managed to complete.

If you would like to know more about Hampden Park Tennis Club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk