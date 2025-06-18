Wind stops play At Bexhill Sailing Club

The strong sea breezes continue to confound our sailing activities, with nothing launched 14th/15th June, the two Summer Series races planned for Sunday 15th June were abandoned prior.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sailing School continued it's land based training. There's a lot to cover, so it's fine that the weather isn't playing ball yet.

Fortunately, the forecast is turning in our favour this week. We anticipate (at time of writing) the Weekday Evening Series Race 2 will sail on Wednesday 18th June from 6pm. After a scorcher of a day we'll be up for a capsize or 2 in any case! A lovely cooling sea swim, just the ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's also looking good at present for the Saturday Evening Series Race 1 and Sunday morning Early Worm Race 1 having beautiful light breezes. Fingers crossed! If not, we'll enjoy the balcony breeze and a cool beer from the bar. Any questions about membership, please contact [email protected]