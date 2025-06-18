Wind stops play At Bexhill Sailing Club
The Sailing School continued it's land based training. There's a lot to cover, so it's fine that the weather isn't playing ball yet.
Fortunately, the forecast is turning in our favour this week. We anticipate (at time of writing) the Weekday Evening Series Race 2 will sail on Wednesday 18th June from 6pm. After a scorcher of a day we'll be up for a capsize or 2 in any case! A lovely cooling sea swim, just the ticket.
It's also looking good at present for the Saturday Evening Series Race 1 and Sunday morning Early Worm Race 1 having beautiful light breezes. Fingers crossed! If not, we'll enjoy the balcony breeze and a cool beer from the bar. Any questions about membership, please contact [email protected]