Ten-man East Dean battled well but unfortunately fell to a 7-2 loss away to title contenders Stedham United in Division 1 South of the West Sussex League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides took part in a minute's applause before the game in dedication to East Dean stalwart Tim Calloway, who sadly passed away last week.

Stedham took the lead 10 minutes in when the defence failed to clear their lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few minutes later East Dean equalised when a scramble in the box fell to Ben Pett, whose left footed strike beat the keeper.

East Dean defend a Stedham attack

Stedham found some rhythm and scored another three in the first half, with most coming from the away side’s own mistakes.

East Dean started brighter in the second half and pulled one back through Pett again. Dan Richards laid the ball to Pett who turned and drilled his strike into the top corner from outside the box.

The goal gave East Dean some momentum until a red card gave them an even bigger mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their efforts, Stedham ultimately took control and scored another three in the half.

A minute's applause for club legend Tim Calloway, who has passed away

The Dean had chances through Brad Silvester and Ash Carter but couldn't break the Stedham back line.

East Dean are ninth, Stedham second.

…

SCFL ROUND-UP

In the SCFL premier, Pagham won 3-0 at Loxwood, Alfie Davidson (2) and Howard Neighbour with the goals.

Pagham sit 15th and entertain Eastbourne United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midhurst led 2-0 away to AFC Varndeanians through strikes by George Bowerman and Lewis Rustell, but had to be content with a 2-2 draw after the hosts recovered late on. The Stags are 11th and host leaders Hassocks on Saturday.

In Division 1, Infinity lost 3-1 at home to East Preston but remain fifth. They go to Dorking B on Saturday while Selsey host Godalming.

In Division 2, Bosham’s run of losses continued with a 7-0 reverse at home to Jarvis Brook.