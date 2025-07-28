Winners crowned as The Green's tennis aces hold club championships
Men’s Singles: Joe Adams beat Chris Grief 7-5, 6-2. This is Joe’s 10th singles title.
Women’s Singles: Amanda Ruck beat Emma Candy 6-0, 6-1. This is Amanda’s 12th singles title.
Men’s Doubles: Chris Grief/Paul Tune beat George Moon/Huxley Robinson Butler 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. This is Chris/Paul’s 7th title.
Women’s Doubles: Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck beat Hannah Gandy/Sheila King 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. This is Beaula/Amanda’s 5th title.
Mixed Doubles: Amanda Ruck/Chris Grief beat Hannah Gandy/George Moon 6-1, 6-4. This is Amanda/Chris’ 9th title.
Over 45 Singles: Rod Pavek beat Richard Bailey 7-5, 7-6.
During the finals day a special presentation was made to Joe Adams in recognition of being named the LTA Coach of the Year following his Sussex Coach of the Year award, and to Ross Cudmore for his Sussex Disability Player of the Year award.
