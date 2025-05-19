Witterings and District Bowls Club have enjoyed a winning start to the new season.

Witterings 46 Arundel 27

BML Div 2

Scores: Peter McKenzie, Maureen Mulligan, Trevor Palmer WON: 26-9; Sandy Langworthy, Alan Whitlock, Dave Mill WON: 20-18. Friendly: Wendy Howlett, Doug Holden, Julie Mulligan WON: 15-13.

Witterings bowlers celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

This was a good win for the Witterings, collecting all 6 points in this BML Division 2 match and a win for the friendly team.

In the Abergavenny Double Fours versus Goring Manor, there was an excellent result for Witterings, winning on both matches.

Scores: Home: Ron Prior, Eric Shoyer, Mark White & Lindsay Bangs Won 19-9; Away: Will Stefanou, Graham Kiddle, Terry Hayes & Dan Crip Won 11-23.

Witterings 72 Pagham 73

This was a great friendly match with just one shot difference in the final score.

Scores: Alan Whitlock, Dave Baker, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer lost 11-15; Stuart Hooker, Phil Hand, Peter McKenzie, David Gibbons Lost 21-28; Dave Shaw, John Reynolds, Graham Kiddle, Ron Prior Won 24-15; Derek Sparkes, Gordon Courtney, Ray Smith (Pagham) Trevor Palmer Won 16-15.

Witterings 41 Bognor Red 24

BML Div 1: Ian Linfield, Kevin Gibbs, Allie Mill Won 22-10; Will Stefanou, Chris Bruce, Carole Tuffin Won 19-14 6 points to Witterings.

The club celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style with a range of activities that honoured this momentous occasion.

The afternoon started with a “Spider” event, with all proceeds going to the club’s chosen charity this year, The Apuldram Centre.

Members then participated in a very patriotic roll-up, dressed in red, white and blue in celebration of the day’s significance.

A delicious cream tea followed, and a cake competition, judged by President Fred Knotts and his wife Jen, was won by new member Ian Linfield, who impressed them with his coffee and walnut cake.

To round off the afternoon a short WW2 quiz was held, promoting friendly competition and testing the participants’ knowledge of history, won by Chris and Colin Carter.

Many thanks went to Debbie and Adrian Martin, Tina and Philip Hand, Lin Seary and Dave Baker who organised the event, along with other members who contributed their time to assist with the roll up and the running of the bar. Their dedication and hard work made the event a resounding success.