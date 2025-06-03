Winning start in Mermaid League for high flying Gulls

Gullivers Bowls Club have made a winning start to their first season in the Mermaid League, a competitive bowls league made up of clubs in East Sussex and West Kent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their first match was against the reigning league champions, Fairlight, and the Knole Road-based club won 79-60 with Michael Knights, Ken Ferguson & Charles Wright leading the way with a 25-14 victory.

Alan Ritchie, Sandra & Philip Balchin also weighed in with a big win at 22-13 and there was a third winning rink from Trevor Morgan, Lorna Hilton & Steve Judd at 22-15. The only loss was recorded by Jeff Coates, Kris LeBroy & John Clark at 10-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Beckley, Gullivers won 57-44 on a sporting village green, with the best win coming from Alan Ritchie, Lesley Thompson & Margaret Blissett 22-8 whilst Linda Cooper, Lorna Hilton & Trevor Morgan also won 21-17. The only defeat came from Jeff Coates, Chris Trendle & John Roberts, who went down 14-19.

Tell us your club news.

Next up was a short trip to St Leonards, where Gullivers truggled and lost 45-46 in an exciting game. Despite wins from Roger Jones, Kris LeBroy & Ferguson 18-11, and Jeff Coates, Linda Cooper & John Clark 19-11, there was a defeat for Alan Ritchie, Sandra & Philip Balchin at 8-24.

In there most recent Mermaid League clash, Gullivers had another close game at home to Tenterden and won 67-66 thanks to a large win from Morgan, Hilton & Steve Judd at 32-9.

The other point came from Mike Laxton, Ferguson & Wright, who, after a slipshod performance, salvaged a 16 all draw. On the other rinks, Ritchie, Trendle & Roberst lost 6-22 and Linda/Jimmy Cooper & Tommy Stevens went down 13-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, one other match has been played in the Rother League, in which Gullivers travelled to Staplecross and won 76-55 with Paul Whibley, Kris LeBroy & John Clark recorded a large 25-7 win.

On the other rinks, Knights, Ferguson & Wright won 21-14 and Coates, Linda Cooper & Judd won 21-10. The only defeat was suffered by Sandra & Philip Balchin, skipped by Keith Waters, who lost 9-24.