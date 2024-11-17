Winter League well underway for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Horsham Seniors it is believed to be important to keep handicaps up to date all year round and this requires players to compete in regular qualifying rounds of golf each month.

The results are entered into a database that records the best score on each hole every time the card is registered in that particular contest. At the end of the season a Virtual Eclectic round is produced for every player and the prize winner is the golfer who has managed to construct the lowest scorin18 holes overall.

Well done to Clive Limbrick who was the Tuesday winner for last season’s competition.

The Stableford Winter League and Eclectic is now being played and Roger Martin came in first on countback for the Tuesday group with 38 points, Steve Fisher was second also with 38 points. Michael Tucker and Chris Meredith were third and fourth both scoring 34 points.

Mark Smith took first place for the Wednesday competition on 39 points and was presented with his prize by Bob Andrews. Second, third and fourth places all scored 37 points and went to Howard Mannion, Nairon Khan and Steve Fisher respectively.

The Three Counties Winter League was into its third round with Horsham Seniors playing Hoebridge Golf Club away. The overall final score was Hoebridge 45 to Horsham 27 and congratulations have to go to Hoebridge on their decisive win.

Peter Martin and Richard Lodge were the only winning pair with 10.5 to 7.5. Bob Andrews and Shaun Moloney lost 4.5 to 13.5, Alistair Tuck and Ian Cherriman lost 5 to 13 and Keith Martin and Howard Mannion lost 7 to 11.

Horsham Seniors have a dedicated team of players who turn out regularly for the section, enjoying the opportunity to play the different courses and meet new challenges.