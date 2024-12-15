Wintry weather doesn’t stop Horsham Seniors enjoying the festive season

The weather may have been grey, drizzly and miserable but the Christmas spirit has been warm and bright for the Horsham Seniors.

Their annual Turkey Trot competition is a Stableford Qualifier which can be quite a challenge in the wet and wintry conditions.

Undaunted they put on their Christmas jumpers and tinsel to add another qualifying round to their handicap record. There was even a prize for the golfer who made the most effort with their Christmas outfit and that was presented to Jim White by Mel, the catering manager from The Café Upstairs, with Richard Lodge the Stableford winner.

The Café Upstairs is also the venue for many of the different groups who play regularly at other times throughout the week to get together to enjoy a traditional Christmas meal surrounded by festive decorations and a friendly atmosphere.

The Thursday Group get together for their Christmas meal and festivities.

Alongside the qualifier they also played a Three Ball Alliance team format where the best score counts on a par five, the two best on a par four and all three scores on a par three, full attention was required from everyone across the 18 holes.

Coming first in the qualifier for the Tuesday Seniors on 35 points was Rodney Gale with Ian Cherriman second and close with 34 points. Martin Leake was third scoring 32 points and Kevin Lark was in fourth place on 31 points.

Nigel Jerome, Jill Jordan and Chris Frogley took first prize in the Three Ball Alliance with a team score of 71 points and Dennis Jordan, Martin Leake and Richard Litchfield were second on 68 points.

The winner for qualifier for the Wednesday Seniors with an outstanding score in the winter weather was Richard Lodge on 40 points. Rodney Gale came in second with a score of 36.

Jim White gets the prize for Christmas outfit presented by Mel from The Cafe Upstairs with Richard Lodge who won the competition.

Alistair Tuck was third on countback and Chris Macauley was fourth both with 33 points. Continuing to do well Rodney Gale joined with Alistair Tuck and Len Coutts to take first place in the Three Ball Alliance competition scoring 82 points. In second place were Chris Macauley, John Curran and Tommy Ward on 76 points.