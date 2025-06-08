Another Sunday of strong winds made for reduced sailing numbers again at the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Only the sailors of two Laser Radials, three Laser 4.7s and a Buzz had the courage to launch through large waves into force four to five winds, mainly west-south westerly but veering and backing at times and also dropping and then increasing again in strength.

In the Laser Handicap Fleet, Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) had the best start and was soon at the front and pulling away from the other sailors.

It looked like Ashford had the race sewn up but a course error in the second lap threw away his lead. Matt Wiseman (Laser 4.7) and Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) quickly caught up and stayed close enough to beat Ashford on handicap; Wiseman was first, Sandford second and Ashford third. In the second race Ashford was on top of his “course made good” and kept his lead throughout.

A Laser and a Buzz beating upwind

However, Wiseman was just close enough to beat him on handicap by 18 seconds across the 35-minute race. Ashford was second and Sandford third. The results meant that with only one more Sunday of racing in the Early Summer Series, Wiseman is top of the leaderboard and will be hard to reach.

Only the Buzz of Philip & Tristan Blurton launched to compete in the General Handicap Fleet. Despite coming close to a capsize in the first race, they stayed upright and enjoyed some fast reaches and spinnaker legs of the course.

The Blurtons lead the series in their fleet. Other sailors had rigged their boats to compete but the heavy shore break and strong winds swayed their decision. Instead they assisted with launching and recovery of boats which was of considerable assistance to those that were sailing.