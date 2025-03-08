Wittering keep up pressure on Angmering

WSFL Div 1 South Hunston FC 1 v Wittering United 2

A must needed win by Wittering, who kept the pressure on title chasers Angmering who have eight games in hand.

United's first chance was after ten minutes, Tom Mace's left foot shot from the edge of the box saved by Freddie Muir following the first corner of the match after Ross Balham saw his shot deflected.31 minutes Wittering took the lead when Brad Blackburn latched on to a loose ball in midfield and drilled a right foot shot into the top right corner from 30 yards 0-1In a first half of few clear cut chances Blackburn got to the byline and found Ross Balham who side footed wide as the half time came to a close.

52 minutes Mace's long throw was flicked on by Kai Francis and headed home by James Hubbard to give the visitors some breathing space 0-2

Brad Blackburn and James Hubbard secure Wittering's win

69 minutes Cam Corell found himself one on one, but Muir rushed off his line to block the shot. Corell was then denied again when Muir punched clear a cross by Balham.

77 minutes substitute Ben Collins saw Muir pull off another fine save, after beating the offside trap.

81 Toby Watkins pulled one back for Hunston slotting home from inside the penalty area to leave a nervous last ten minutes. Wittering withstood the pressure with the home side having plenty of set piece chances to draw level.