Wittering United promoted

Wittering United secured promotion to the West Sussex Premier Division for the first time since 2015 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over TD Shipley Reserves at Billingshurst.

The decisive goal came moments into the second half, courtesy of club stalwart James Scutt. The long-serving left-back and Wittering's record appearance holder picked up the ball on the edge of the opposition box, weaved his way past two defenders, and curled a brilliant strike into the far corner – a fitting moment for Mr. Wittering.

Wittering started brightly, with top scorer Cam Corell going close in the 6th minute after a clever flick from Kai Francis, only to be denied by TD Shipley keeper Charlie Hewitt.

Wittering captain Conor Forster made a rare mistake in the 18th minute, allowing Toby Smith to snatch possession and square across the face of goal, with George Crocker inches away from converting.

Wittering United celebrate promotion

Moments later, Wittering responded with sharp inter-play down the left, as Scutt and Josh Castle combined to set up Francis, who forced a smart stop from Hewitt.

Scutt’s strike just after the interval gave Wittering the lead, and they came close to doubling it minutes later. Francis broke down the right and fed Angus Stewart, whose one-on-one effort was well saved by Hewitt. From the corner, James Hubbard saw his header crash agonisingly off the post.

On the hour, Josh Castle surged 30 yards into TD territory before slipping in Corell, who failed to find the target.

TD Shipley’s best chance came when captain Mark Senra slid an inch-perfect pass into the path of Smith, but the forward's strike was expertly blocked and then smothered by Jack Benham in the Wittering goal.

The game turned in Wittering’s favour again in the 68th minute when George Crocker was shown a second yellow card after kicking out in frustration, moments after being brought down by Charlie Spencer.

TD Shipley pushed forward in the final stages, with the very impressive Sayif Ahmed heading over in their only real threat on goal. Wittering managed the closing minutes effectively, with the reintroduced Chizfahm stretching the defence and nearly setting up Francis for a second.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the referee brought the game to a close after 93 tense minutes, sealing Wittering United’s fourth promotion in six seasons and capping a remarkable campaign.