Wittering United Reserves win in derby day goal spree in PO20

Bracklesham Bay were beaten 6-3 by Wittering United Reserves in the West Sussex League Division 3 South.

In tricky conditions the game strangely saw goals in spells of three at a time. Wittering stormed into a three-goal lead, only to be pegged back before pouncing again in a nine-goal thriller.

On 13 minutes Wittering opened the scoring, Ross McMillan's firm challenge to win the ball outside the box before a delightful chip into the box to find Nathan Craig unmarked who had plenty of time to slot home from close range 0-1. On 16 mins Jaiden Brisley crossed from the right but Ben Surr put the ball into his own net 0-2.

An excellent pass by James Brooks released Brisley with a calm finish bottom right three minutes later made it 0-3.

Lincoln Batchelor, ref Jamie Tucker and Ben Surr

On 27 minutes Peter Blanks' excellent run down the right wing cut inside and shot too the near post and Harrison Garcia punched clear for a corner. Nine minutes later, a Jordan Hamilton through ball to Blanks saw him side-foot home first time under Garcia to make it 1-3.

Five minutes before the break Ben Ryan's left foot low drive into bottom left from a free kick on the D made it 2-3.

On the hour Blanks fired over from six yards following a throw-in assisted by the strong cross wind should have levelled for the home side.

On 70 minutes Hamilton found Brooks who chipped the keeper but the goal was ruled out for offside, then on the counter attack Bracklesham equalised. Peter Reed heading in from Jimmy Tyerman's corner to make it 3-3.

The home side looked in total control, however nobody could have read the final script!

With just over 10 minutes remaining Hamilton turned in the box receiving the ball from Tom Wheeler's throw in to shoot low past Issac Jillians to make it 3-4.

In United's next attack Brisley got to the byline and pulled back for Jamaal Jemmott to find the bottom left corner to make it 3-5.

Captain Batchelor scored from the penalty spot sending Jillians the wrong way, after a hand ball was awarded with five minutes left to seal victory in the PO20 first ever league derby.

Meanwhile, down the road in the Premier League fixture Wittering's first team won 5-0 against Billingshurst Reserves with goals from Cam Correll with two each from Lewis Biles and Zack Moy. Jack Benham saved a penalty in last minute.