Witterings bowlers host men's invitation tournament

Twelve teams, from as far afield as Rottingdean, Lancing and Pulborough, competed in ideal weather conditions in the annual Witterings Men’s Invitation tournament.

The day started with bacon rolls, tea and coffee followed by five matches of six ends in two groups, three matches in the morning and two in the afternoon. A barbecue was provided after the morning session.

After the afternoon’s two games, the top team in each group then faced a play-off to decide the winner with the second placed team in each group doing the same to decide 3rd and 4th place. At the end, cash prizes were presented to the winners by Club President Fred Knotts.

The winners were West Sussex Tourists with Chichester second. Third and fourth were Pagham and Worthing Pavilion respectively on an excellent day enjoyed by everybody involved.

At Witterings Bowls Club Men’s Invitation Tournament are Fred Knotts (President) Paul Chivers, Simon Tooley, Chris Rolph and Jon Clear

Other results:

Witterings37 RAFA Angels 20 BML Div 2: Paul Cramp, Maureen Mulligan, Dave Mill won 19-7; Kate Cramp, Trevor Palmer, Gwilym Morgan won 18-13. A very good 6 points for the Witterings, keeping us at the top of Division 2; for now.

Witterings 31 -Sutton (W.Sussex) 55, friendly: Derek Sparkes,Jean Tadd, Ian Harper lost 10-21; Amanda Cayford, Grakam Kiddle, Debs Hogg lost 12-21; Ros Hanbury, Carole Tuffin, Dave Mill lost 9-13. A great evening against our friends from Sutton who kindly gave us a total thrashing!! 31-55 lost on all 3 rinks

Witterings 23 Norfolk 59 GS&M Div 1: Diane Leach, Sandy Langworthy, Anne May, Debs Hogg lost 4-38; Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Chris Bruce, Julie Mulligan lost 19-21. Overall 0 points to Witterings

Witterings 59 - Maltravers 71 WSBL Div 2: Ian Linfield, Kevin Gibbs, Jim MacPherson, Terry Hayes won 19-15; Ron Prior, Colin Carter, David Gibbons, Grant Jenkins lost 15-24; Dan Cripp, Dave Buckton, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs won 14-8; Graham Kiddle, Forrest Knight, Ian Harper, Mark White lost 11-24; 4 points. Witterings 6 points Maltravers.