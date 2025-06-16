Witterings bowlers host Sussex county VPs

Witterings entertained the Sussex VPs for the annual fixture on a humid afternoon. As is the norm, the VPs brought a strong team, resulting in Witterings winning on only one rink. But a great afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Witterings 61 Sussex VPs 89: Paul Cramp, Stuart Hooker, Kevin Gibbs and Gwilym Morgan lost 11-18; Graham Kiddle, Phil Hand, Dan Cripp and Ian Fordlost 15-19; Ian Linfield, Jim Macpherson, Trevor Palmer and Lindsay Bangslost 7-22; Paul Chivers, Peter McKenzie, David Gibbons and Terry Haye lost 12-15; Alan Whitlock, Gordon Courtney, Dave Buckton and Brian Barneswon 16-15.

Witterings 29 Midleton Blue 39 BML Div 1: Will Stefanou, Gordon Courtney, Julie Mulligan lost 11-29; Anne May, Ian Harper, Ian Ford won 18-10. 2 points to the Witterings.

Witterings 36 Middleton White 20 BML Div 2: Alan Whitlock, Jean Tadd, David Gibbons won 15-12; Adrian Martin, Maureen Mulligan, Terry Hayes won 21-8; 6 points to the Witterings.

From earlier in the season, Witterings BC in the Abergavenny Double Fours

Witterings 40 Crablands 35 BML Div 2: Sandy Langworthy, Doug Holden, Gwilym Morgan lost 21-25; Derek Sparkes, Val Palmer, Trevor Palmer won 19-10; Overall 4 points to the Witterings.

Witterings 64 Maltravers 71 WSBL Div 2: Paul Chivers, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs won 19-17; Phil Hand, Gordon Courtney, Terry Hayes, Gwilym Morgan lost 9-18; Adrian Martin, Alan Whitlock, Dan Cripp, Ian Ford lost 14-15; Ian Linfield, Fred Knotts, Ian Harper, Mark Whitewon 22-21.

Witterings 77 Worthing 59 WSBL Div 2: Dan Cripp, David Gibbons, Eric Shoyer and Lindsay Bangs lost 14-22; Paul Chivers, Doug Holden, Graham Kiddle and Gwilym Morganwon 24-9; Ian Linfield, Jim Macphersonj, Terry Hayes and Ian Ford won 16-13; Will Stefanou, Forrest Knight, Grant Jenkins and Mark White won 23-15.