Worden and Leighton Smith seize padel crown in Chichester showdown
In a gripping showdown at the Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, Mat Worden and Emily Leighton Smith triumphed in the Mixed Doubles Padel final, claiming the title after a hard-fought match against runners-up Joe Glover and Lucy Bairner.
The final was a showcase of talent and tenacity, with both pairs demonstrating sharp reflexes and excellent court coverage. Worden and Leighton Smith held their nerve in the crucial moments, edging ahead in a closely contested match to seal their victory.
Joe Glover and Lucy Bairner, who had impressed throughout the tournament with their dynamic play and strong communication, pushed the champions to their limits, earning praise from spectators and fellow competitors alike.
After the win, Worden reflected on the match: “It was one of the toughest games we’ve played, but Emily and I kept our focus. Joe and Lucy were brilliant opponents.”
Leighton Smith added: “We’re over the moon with the result. It’s been a great competition from start to finish.”
Club manager Terri Wheeler congratulated all finalists. “This was one of the most exciting finals we’ve seen. Mat and Emily were outstanding, and Joe and Lucy deserve huge credit for their performance.”
A big thanks to tournament sponsors George Ide LLP for providing the match balls and champagne. With participation in padel continuing to grow, the club is planning more events to build on the success of this year’s final.