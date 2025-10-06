World champion bowler helps Horsham club mark 30th anniversary

Greg Harlow makes the first cut in the 30th anniversary cake

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club celebrated their 30th anniversary over three days – and one of the many highlights was a visit from Greg Harlow.

He is a multi World Champion with five titles to his name, including world indoor bowls champion in 2017.

The celebration for the Club's 30th Anniversary, began on Friday, with Tea Parties for Founder Members, along with as many as possible of those who got the club off to a great start back in 1995. There was lots of reminiscing and memories to share – and some bowling.

They were joined by the Chairman of Horsham District Council, Tony Bevis (who also tried his hand at indoor bowls) and Chairman of BBH Parish Council, Terry Oliver.

The HDC Chairman prepares to have a go at indoor bowls

The first day ended with an Anniversary Quiz, enjoyed by many members, families and friends.

Day two focused on Greg Harlow's visit - with Greg joining in and spending the day with members. He hosted a number of sessions, giving tips to new and established bowlers, as well as playing in both short and long mat games against and with club members - all while commentating with a microphone in his hand.

Before making the first cut on the wonderful 30th anniversary cake (made by club member Jo Bullen), Greg also hosted a popular Question and Answer session.

Day three was about members and bowling - with long and short mat events in both the morning and afternoon, with a wonderful lunch enjoyed in the break.

All visitors and members were able to view the memories shared in the foyer of the club - so many photographs, documents and reminders of 30 years of indoor bowling to be enjoyed. The anniversary event team wanted to make it an event to be remembered - and members agreed, it was certainly that.