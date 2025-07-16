World Champion for Crawley Kyokushinkai

Callum Chapman became the Mens Lightweight World Champion at full contact Karate in Leipzig, Germany recently. After comfortably making the semi finals with a stoppage win in his quarter final. He defeated one of the favourites from Spain in his semi final and then gained a unanimous decision against a fighter from Kazakhstan to claim his world crown.

WIth over 40 countries and 650 athletes participating the club also had Ruby Mccord take bronze in the U18 Women's category and Isaac Warfeldt Rush, Olivia Pickthall, Cody Chapman and Nieve Sorge did not make the podium.

The club in Tilgate Park, Crawley also competed in the Welsh Open Championships and became the top team with four gold, 6 silver and a bronze.

in the adults the club had Cody Chapman Mens HW gold and James Clark Mens LW gold and most spirited fighter award.

Crawley members who represented GB

Our youth section excelled with Zara Bah aged 9 and Isaac Warnfeldt Rush, 15 securing gold.

Itanife Wachuku King 8, Alek Ilinov 9, Nomi Saeedi 12, Mason Hennessy 12, David Gonda 13 and Izzy Dodd 16 all took 2nd place and Rose Cheneler took 3rd place.

Next up will be the 47th British Open and 15th Cup of Europe at our very own K2 Sportscentre in Crawley on the 4th October 2025.

Contact [email protected] if you want more details about the club.