World medals and personal vests for Mills family

Sally and Lisa Mills travelled to Singapore with their family supporters for the World Masters Swimming Championships. The event spread over six days in two pools at the Singapore National Sports Arenas. There were over 3000 competitors in five events, artistic swimming, diving, water polo, open water, and swimming

Sally new to the 70 to 74 age group won her first ever medal in 50 fly - bronze - in a PB. Following this she won silver in 100 butterfly and a silver in 200 butterfly in a PB.

Lisa swam four events, 50, 100, 200, breaststroke and 50 Freestyle in the 45 to 49 age group and managing best times in all event's and finished in the middle of the field.

A great result and now looking forward to the European Championships to be held in Paris in August 26