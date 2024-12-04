Worth School cricketer earns academy place

Worth School 1st XI cricket captain George McLoughlin has been taken on by the Surrey Academy ahead of the 2025 season.

This is a tremendous achievement by McLoughlin who is now determined to work hard, with the target of breaking into the Surrey 2nd XI.

McLoughlin played for Surrey at U14 level but stepped away to concentrate on playing 1st XI cricket for Reigate Priory in the Surrey Premier League for two seasons, alongside his cricket at Worth.

However, after impressing for Reigate, he returned to play for the U18s in 2024 as well as being picked for the Super Fours tournament which is a competition from where England pick their U19 side. Then in October, George was asked to join the Surrey Academy.

George McLoughlin at Worth School

McLoughlin is relishing the opportunity ahead. He said: “Surrey is quite a competitive club. I just want to work hard and see what happens but I am excited about next season. Hopefully I will be able to play some 2nd XI cricket.”

