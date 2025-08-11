Worthing athletics ace Burrows-Gibbs wins four gold county medals

It was a golden weekend for Worthing athlete Mark Burrows-Gibbs at the Sussex Masters.

Burrows-Gibbs, who competes for the Worthing Harriers Athletic Club, competed at the event at the Lewes Athletic Track and came away with four gold medals.

In 24 throws, over the four competitions, he improved his season’s best distances 11 times – setting new season's bests in all four events.

In the javelin Burrows-Gibbs threw 33.96 m, in the hammer he managed 20.11 m, the discus 26.10m and the shot 9.08m – all in the V55 age group.

The javelin result jumped him up four places in the UK rankings for his age group, going up to tenth overall.

In the shot he climbed 15 places from 39th to 24th.

All in all it was a very satisfying day in the sunshine.

