Worthing boxer Finn gets Southern Counties win

By Boxing reporter
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 08:33 GMT
Worthing ABC travelled to Portsmouth for the Southern Counties final. Representing them was Finn Kingsley who had the difficult task of beating the highly touted Cody creed from Ringcraft Abc.

Finn gave an impressive performance, boxing confidently and assertively.

After three action-packed rounds, he secured a unanimous decision, earning the Southern Counties title and advancing to the national quarter-finals, where he will face Charlie O'Neil from Northolt ABC, the London winner.

Finn's coach Harry Radenhurst remarked, "It has been a real pleasure working with Finn over the last two years. He is an extremely hard worker and never misses a session.

Finn gets the win | Submitted picture
Finn gets the win | Submitted picture

"Furthermore, this is only Finn's first year of competitive boxing, and he is already preparing for his 12th contest in the national quarter-finals on October 12th in Tenterden.

"As a club, we are very proud of him and look forward to seeing how far he can go."

