Worthing boxer Finn gets Southern Counties win
Finn gave an impressive performance, boxing confidently and assertively.
After three action-packed rounds, he secured a unanimous decision, earning the Southern Counties title and advancing to the national quarter-finals, where he will face Charlie O'Neil from Northolt ABC, the London winner.
Finn's coach Harry Radenhurst remarked, "It has been a real pleasure working with Finn over the last two years. He is an extremely hard worker and never misses a session.
"Furthermore, this is only Finn's first year of competitive boxing, and he is already preparing for his 12th contest in the national quarter-finals on October 12th in Tenterden.
"As a club, we are very proud of him and look forward to seeing how far he can go."
