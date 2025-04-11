Worthing finish NJL season narrowly missing out on the title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, March 16th, Worthing Table Tennis Club participated in the Junior British Clubs League for the final time this season. The Junior British Clubs League is a competition for players aged 19 and under, serving as both a feeder event for the Youth British Clubs League and a great social occasion for the players.

Worthing sent one team to compete in Division 4, aiming to provide strong competition. Our team consisted of Hoy Wen Leung, John Girgis, Matthew Dyche, and Nathanael Craig. They faced off against Horsham B, South Croydon 2, and the Twickenham Brunswick B and C teams.

Individually, the players performed admirably: Matthew secured 2 wins out of 6 matches, Hoy Wen went undefeated with 5 wins from 5, Nathanael also achieved 5/5, and John earned 3 wins out of 6. As a team, they played a total of 22 matches, showcasing skill and determination throughout.

In the end, Worthing finished in a commendable third place with 17 points, narrowly missing out on the top spots—second place had 18 points and first place finished with 19. The competition was tight, and though a few close games didn’t go our way, our players gave everything to achieve the strong result.

All results from the tournament are available on the Junior British Clubs League Horsham website at https://ncl-njl-horsham.ttleagues.com, under the fixtures and results tab.

The tournament was a valuable experience for both seasoned competitors and those new to the league. By the end of the day, the players were exhausted but pleased with their efforts. With a few lessons learned, we look forward to returning next March, ready to build on our skills and improve our performance.