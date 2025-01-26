Worthing Pavilion bowlers fall to defeat against Denton Island

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion came up short in their mixed friendly against a visiting team from Denton Island BC, winning only two of the six triples games and losing on aggregate by 104-77.

Pavilion's best result was achieved by Alex Meadows, Geoff Pratt and skip Arthur White. They were never behind and took 10 of the first 12 ends in building a 13-4 advantage. Denton Island responded strongly, cutting the deficit to three shots before Pavilion won the last two for a 16-10 victory.

The hosts' other success came from Di Bartholomew, Dennis Allen and skip Mick Steggell, who won 15-11 despite being overhauled twice. They were two down with six ends to play but took all but one in a hard-fought game.

Mike Lawton, Gerry Shallis and skip Barrie Evans lost an early lead, then regained it with a five on the ninth. They stretched their advantage to five shots with seven to play but couldn't hold on. Denton Island scored a two on the final end to win 17-15.

The lounge at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club

Rebecca Steggell, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat scored a four on the eighth end to level their game. They managed only three more singles and eventually lost 17-11.

Rebecca Hartry, John Bartholomew and skip Richard Krupa were tied 6-6 after nine ends but collapsed over the next seven, conceding no fewer than 20 shots without reply. A five for Pavilion on the final end put a little gloss on a 26-12 defeat.

Linda Carter, Alan Crowter and skip David Berry took eight of the 18 ends in their game without scoring more than a single shot on any of them. Denton Island registered the only six of the afternoon after amassing eight over the previous three ends and eventually won 23-8.

Away from the rinks, Worthing Pavilion and Venue 5, its award-winning sports bar, are hosting a race night on Saturday, February 8, to which all are welcome.

For those of a romantic inclination, the club has a Valentine's weekend event with bingo, a singalong and dancing on Saturday, February 15, starting at 6pm.

Maria Jones, the club's catering manager, is organising the next Sunday lunch for February 16. Please contact the club if you would like to attend.