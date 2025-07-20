Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club play away against Bognor

Worthing Pavilion Badgers in the WSBL Div3 played against Bognor away on Sunday winning on one rink but collecting three points with the over all score 47-40

On Tuesday they played a home match against Arundel winning on two rinks and drawing on the third to collect four points to one with a score of 53-49.

Pavilion Bulls played against East Preston on Sunday in the WSBL it was not a good morning all rinks losing and down on the overall 56-78 so East Preston got full points.