Worthing Pavilion Bulls charge to victory at Chichester

Worthing Pavilion Bulls closed the gap on the teams ahead of them in the West Sussex Bowls League by leaving Chichester with seven of the 10 points from their Division One match.

With family commitments depriving captain Barry Balchin of several players, he drafted in reserves who did the Bulls proud. They won by 70-67, although the outcome was undecided until the final woods came to a halt in each game. Decisively, the Bulls took the 18th end in all four.

George Rhodes, Alan Fryar, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr claimed top rink after a classic game of two halves. The Bulls took the first seven ends and were 16-1 up after nine against Simon Tooley's four. Chichester took the next seven, cutting the deficit to one shot, before two singles for the visitors sealed an 18-15 victory.

Roger Dutton, Peter Woods, Ralf Kuhr and skip Keith Wadhams built what looked a commanding advantage in their game against Gary Miller's rink, despite dropping an early six. Eight shots clear after 11 ends, the Bulls were overhauled after conceding a second six. They started the 16th end three shots down but two twos and a single on the last gave them a nailbiting 21-19 win.

Derek Little, whose rink stormed back from six shots down to share the spoils

Brian Jones, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and skip Derek Little had to work even harder to earn the Bulls' fifth rink point. They dropped a four on the first and were behind for 17 ends against Paul Butler's rink before a storming finish tied the game at 14-14.

The 18th end also proved important for Mason Davis, Bill Muir, Barry Ledger and skip Richard Krupa. The four shots they registered on the last didn't prevent a loss to Tony Sayers' rink but the 19-17 scoreline was close enough to ensure the Bulls won the match on aggregate.

After five matches the Bulls have 23 points, one behind both Chichester and Norfolk, while Tarring Priory are on 26 in fourth.

Two wins and a tie were enough to earn Pavilion seven of the 10 points from their home match against Lancing in the Brodie Tray, a welcome response to the chastening defeat at Shoreham.

A heavy shower did little to slow the pace of the rinks on A green, which became even quicker as the sun shone down.

Pavilion's best performance was by Sonia Burden, Sue Bryan and skip Richard Berrett, who raced to a 10-0 lead after four ends against Alan Wadey's trio and wrapped up a 23-14 victory.

Alan Cheeseman, Richard Burden, Simon Ritter and skip Ken Chapman overturned an early deficit against Chris Byrnes' rink and won 22-15.

Pat Edmonds and Bryan Bodicoat built a healthy lead against Alan Bailey's pair and were never behind until they dropped two shots on the 16th end. They regained the advantage on the next and were holding shot on the last until Bailey scored a single to tie the game 16-16.

Pam Duffield, Roger Dutton and David Berry conceded a five to Phil Hillsden's trio on the sixth end. That cost Pavilion an advantage they were unable to regain over the remaining 12 ends, all of which were decided by singles or doubles. An 18-12 win for Lancing made the aggregate score 73-63 to Pavilion.