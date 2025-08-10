Worthing Pavilion enjoy their biggest win of Brodie Tray season

Worthing Pavilion enjoyed their biggest win of the Brodie Tray season, defeating Goring Manor on all four rinks and by an aggregate of 96-46.

The home victory, two months after a similar whitewash in the game at Field Place, strengthened Pavilion's place in the top four. Southwick, four points above them in second place, remain favourites for the title because they hold two games in hand to Shoreham, the league leaders.

Unusually, Pavilion led from start to finish on every rink apart from dropping a shot on the first end of the fours. Terry Edmondson, Ann Button, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat quickly made amends against Harvey McGarry's rink, scoring seven over the next two ends. The 25-10 result reflected a strong finish in which the hosts scored another 10 over four ends.

David Berry skipped Pat Edmonds and Nour Dissem to a 25-11 win against Kevin Pearce's triple.

Pavilion Badgers captain Bryan Bodicoat, left, and Neil Gillingam await the arrival of Geoff Pratt's second touching wood, which pushed the jack into the back ditch

Ian Slater skipped Chris Cheeseman and Richard Burden to a 23-10 victory in the other triples game.

Allan Banks and Jeremy Simpson dominated the pairs against Peter Kitchener and Wendy Davies. Pavilion won 23-15.

Nine weeks after losing on the final end at Littlehampton, Pavilion Badgers turned the tables on Norfolk B, winning 54-45 on aggregate to take six of the eight points from the return fixture in Division Three of the West Sussex Bowls League.

David Berry skipped the top rink for the second time in three days, ably supported against Norfolk by Alan Crowter, Brian Jones and Peter Tomley. Trailing 8-2 after five ends, the Badgers conceded only three more ends as they scored two fours and six twos in a 24-12 victory.

Jonathan Gauntlett on the mat for Pavilion, watched by teammate Bernie Homer

Bryan Bodicoat, the Badgers captain, skipped Charlie Ward, Alan Fryar and Geoff Pratt to a 19-11 win against Neil Gillingham's rink.

Mike Lawton, Bernie Homer, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip Mike Spinks led by three shots after 11 ends against Vic Turner's rink but were then blitzed by a barrage of twos, eventually losing 22-11.

With 12 of the 14 rounds of fixtures completed, the Badgers need two big wins if they are to challenge the four teams above them in the hunt for second place.

Pavilion Badgers welcomed Pagham and the players had to contend with a strong westerly wind, the tail-end of Storm Floris, as well as heavy rain for much of the afternoon. Pagham won on two rinks and by an aggregate of 58-44, thus leaving with six points.

David Berry skipped Terry Edmondson, Alan Crowter and Peter Tomley to the Badgers' one win, though they were pushed all the way by Mike English's rink, 17-16 the final score.

Barry Ledger skipped Mike Lawton, Tony Stevens and Brian Jones against Richard Read's rink. Pagham took six of the last eight ends for a 17-12 win.

Simon Ritter, Alan Fryar, Alan Cheeseman and skip Bryan Bodicoat lost 25-15 to Paul Machin's rink.

Pavilion Bulls shared the four rinks but lost on aggregate to Chichester in a hard-fought match that earned the visitors six of the 10 points.

The 72-66 home defeat put the Bulls on 52 points in Division One of the West Sussex League. With four matches to play, they are eighth of nine teams and in danger of relegation.

Richard Krupa skipped the top home rink of Brian Jones, Charlie Ward and George Rhodes. They beat S Tooley's rink 26-12.

The Bears' other winners were Archie Davis, Bill Muir, Barry Wood and skip Roger Dutton, who won 21-12.

Malcolm Gardiner, Ralf Kuhr, Ken Chapman and skip Tony Beale struggled to contain P Butler's rink. The Bulls lost 22-9.

Keith Lyons, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and skip Derek Little took only two of the first 11 ends against T Sayers' rink, who won 26-10.

Chichester returned to Pavilion Road to face the Bears and won 73-62 on aggregate, earning eight of the 10 points.

The Bears are on 54 points, two clear of the relegation zone, with four matches to play. The first of them is against the Bulls this Friday, August 15, at 6pm.