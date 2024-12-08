Worthing Pavilion ladies suffer agonising defeat in bowls semi-final

Worthing Pavilion ladies suffered an agonising defeat on Saturday, December 7 in the regional semi-final of the Yetton Plate, a knockout competition run by the English Indoor Bowling Association.

Matches are played home and away simultaneously over 21 ends across four rinks and last more than three hours.

Pavilion won their two home games by an aggregate of 41 shots to 24 but were defeated on Denton Island's rinks by 55 shots to 32. That was enough to earn the Newhaven club a 79-73 victory.

It was a cruel blow to the Pavilion bowlers, who earlier in the season had defeated Worthing IBC and Wealden to reach the last four.

Julie Woods, Sue Pearson, Kathy Byrnes and skip Linda Farley won 22-9 against their visitors. Pavilion ladies took seven ends after dropping a shot on the first and they continued to score steadily until the game was safe.

Carol Tillett, Rosemary Lewer, Esme Clough and June Lewis trailed from the start on their rink but drew level for the first time after 17 ends. A two gave them a hard-fought advantage on the next and another two on the 21st sealed the deal.

Pat Edmonds, Mary Stemp, Lynn Down and Gill Harrisson were only one shot down after 11 ends on the Denton Island rinks. They then dropped two threes and a six but kept plugging away before losing 24-17.

Helen Beale, Sue Manning, Sue Gubbins and Jacky Pearson were 6-0 up after four ends. Denton Island hit back with two fours and a five, eventually winning 31-15.

The outcome of Worthing Pavilion's mixed friendly against Arun District Indoor Bowling Club was in the balance until the last wood came to rest on the 18th and final end of the match on Wednesday, December 4.

Each team won three of the triples games but the visitors from Bognor were defeated by 110 shots to 108.

Pavilion's top rink of Kathy Byrnes, Mike Spinks and skip John Winkley won 30-10, aided by a four on the seventh end and a six on the 11th. Rosemary Lewer, Peter Tomley and Arthur White started slowly and ran out of steam over the closing ends but scored heavily in between, with a six, a five and a four contributing to a 23-20 victory.

Pavilion's third winners were Bryan Bodicoat, Geoff Pratt and skip Mick Steggell. They trailed Dave Hunter's triple no fewer than three times before the three shots the hosts notched on the final end gave them a 22-21 success.

Andy Peters, Alan Crowter and Richard Krupa led 16-8 after 13 ends but the concession of two fives to Nigel Reynolds' team in the closing stages proved costly in a 21-17 defeat.

Charlie Ward, Chris Byrnes and David Berry also lost by four shots, despite scoring the only three of their game against Lynn Goode's team. The visitors took 11 of the 18 ends and won 14-10.Roger Dutton, Ted Jessep and Ken Chapman trailed by only three shots with five ends to play but lost them all in a 22-8 defeat.

Pavilion lost five of the six games of triples they played against Adur Indoor Bowling Club in a mixed friendly on Saturday, December 7, with the visitors from Southwick winning by 106 shots to 85 on aggregate.

The exceptions were Linda Carter, Peter Tomley and skip Bryan Bodicoat, who won 25-18 despite taking only seven of the 18 ends. Their success was down to scoring heavily when they did have the closest wood, with no fewer than four fours and a five in their win.

Nour Dissem, Michael Gallagher and Arthur White lost 14-13 after a rollercoaster game that they led three times. They were one up after 17 but dropped two shots on the final end.

The same scenario proved costly for Terry Edmondson, Mick Steggell and David Berry. They went ahead after nine ends, were overhauled, then led again after 17 before Adur scored two on the last to win 16-15.

Alex Meadows, Graham Morrey and Ken Chapman were six up after six ends and never behind until the 14th end of their game but lost the last three ends in a 14-20 defeat.

Mike Lawton, Gerry Shallis and Richard Krupa were also leading after six ends but dropped the next five and were unable to turn the tide, losing 18-10.

Rebecca Steggell, John Ives and Chris Byrnes trailed by only one shot after 12 ends. Adur then scored a four and two threes to take control in a 20-8 victory.