Worthing Pavilion make winning start to 2005 bowls campaign

Worthing Pavilion started their 2025 with an exciting victory against Shoreham Bowls Club in a mixed friendly that was undecided until the final woods stopped rolling.

The match, played on four rinks over 18 ends, was staged at Adur IBC in Southwick on Friday, Jan 3. Pavilion won two games and drew a third to register an aggregate victory by 64 shots to 56.

Jamie Dunk skipped the top rink of Arthur White, Linda Carter and Richard Krupa. They led for the first time on the fourth end, building a 13-2 advantage by the ninth. Shoreham rallied in the second half but three shots on the 16th end and five on the last helped Pavilion to a 23-12 win.

Simon Davey skipped the second successful rink, aided by Pat Edmonds, Sue Gubbins and Esme Clough, the club president. Shoreham won 10 of the 18 ends of a rollercoaster encounter and looked to have taken a decisive lead when they went four up with two to play. Pavilion levelled the game on the penultimate end with their second four, then scored the crucial shot on the 18th to win 16-15.

Alan Banks, Mick Steggell, Jonathan Gauntlett and skip Ken Chapman were involved in the closest game. Despite taking an early lead, they trailed 8-4 at halfway. A four on the 15th end put Pavilion ahead again but Shoreham scored two on the last for a hard-fought 14-14 tie.

Rebecca Steggell, Geoff Pratt, Teresa McLaughlin and skip Francis Fahey won four of the first six ends to build a 6-2 lead. That was as good as it got for Pavilion, however, as Shoreham took 10 of the remaining 12 ends, including the final five, to win 15-11.