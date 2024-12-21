Worthing Pavilion win pre-Christmas friendly against Sussex Past Presidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Pavilion enjoyed a successful pre-Christmas friendly when they hosted a Sussex Past Presidents team on all six indoor rinks and won by an aggregate of 118 shots to 92.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pavilion won four games, with Richard Krupa's four of Kathy Byrnes, Geoff Pratt and Linda Farley the stars of the show. Their 27-8 victory, taking 16 of the 21 ends, would have been even more impressive if Gordon Leaman's four had not won the last two ends, in which they doubled their total.

Bryan Bodicoat skipped Mike Lawton, John Bartholomew and Teresa McLaughlin to a 21-6 win against Keith Jackson's rink. Again, the visitors managed to take only five ends, with Pavilion winning six in a row from the eighth as they seized control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick Davis skipped Linda Carter, John Ives and Chris Byrnes to a 24-17 win against Derek Budd's rink. Pavilion started strongly, leading 15-5 after nine ends. They were 24-9 up with three ends to play but the Past Presidents won them all to reduce the deficit.

Tell us your club news.

The fourth home win was delivered by Pat Edmonds, Graham Farley, Francis Fahey and skip Barrie Evans against John Whitfield's rink. In the tightest game of the afternoon, Pavilion were never behind without ever stretching away. They led by four with one end to play, which the Past Presidents took to make the final score 18-17.

Ray Leggett skipped the Past Presidents' top rink against Diane Bartholomew, Alan Cheeseman, Esme Clough and John Winkley. After a tight first half, the visitors took eight of the last 11 ends to register a 20-11 win.

Colin Morphew skipped the visitors' other winning rink to a 24-17 victory against Chris Cheeseman, Peter Tomley, Bill Muir and skip David Berry. The teams swapped consecutive fours before a five for the visitors on the 14th end gave them an advantage they never relinquished.