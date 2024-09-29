Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the gameWorthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game
Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game

Worthing Raiders picture gallery: 23 pictures of action as Raiders lose to Tonbridge

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:21 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 19:34 BST
Worthing Raiders are still looking for their first win of the season after losing 38-5 to Tonbridge Juddians at Roundstone Lane on Saturday.

Photogrpaher Stephen Goodger was at the game to catch the action.

You can read the full match report here.

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game

1. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game

2. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game

3. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game

4. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38

Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Raiders