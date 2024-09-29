Worthing Raiders picture gallery: 23 pictures of action as Raiders lose to Tonbridge

Photogrpaher Stephen Goodger was at the game to catch the action.
You can read the full match report here.
1. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38
Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38
Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38
Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38 : Worthing Raiders 5, Tonbridge Juddians 38
Worthing Raiders still looking for first win after defeat against Tonbridge Juddians. Here are Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.