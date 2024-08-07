Worthing swimmer strikes Gold at English Nationals

Worthing swimmer Myles Paul has struck gold at the English national swimming championships in Sheffield.Myles, 13, was crowned national champion in the boys 13 years 200 metre freestyle event. He entered the final seeded in first position after knocking eight seconds off his previous personal best time. His performance in the final was faster still, coming home in 2:04:93 and achieving another personal best time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time a swimmer from Worthing Swimming Club has won at the English nationals and Myles also won the bronze medal in the 100 metres freestyle with another personal best time.

Myles was joined at the national event at Ponds Forge, Sheffield by Alfred Elliott who finished 13th in the 14/15 years 50 metre butterfly and 21st in the 100 metre butterfly events, and Ella Wardle who came 12th in the 17 years 200 metre individual medley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On winning his gold, Myles said: “I really didn’t expect it. I was seeded 13th coming into the nationals but after I won the bronze, I realised I really could compete with the others, and I gave it everything I could. It was a fantastic experience, and I am so proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Myles Paul with his gold medal

Chris Luesley, Head Coach at Worthing Swimming Club, said: “All three of our swimmers put in some fantastic performances and achieved some excellent personal best swims at a highly competitive event.

“It is the first time three Worthing swimmers have reached the English nationals and I hope that they relished the opportunity and helped to inspire some of our younger swimmers coming through the ranks. It is a very proud moment for everybody at the club.”

Worthing Swimming Club recently won the Sussex League Division 2 championship and have secured promotion to Division 1. This team competition will see them compete against the best clubs in the county in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing welcomes new swimmers and holds training sessions every day of the week at both Splashpoint and Windlesham House School, alongside land training delivered in partnership with the Sussex Performance Centre at Worthing College. The club also offers water polo and diving.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Chris Luesley at [email protected]