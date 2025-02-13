The third day of the British Clubs Cadet League took place at Horsham – and after some mixed results last time, Worthing Table Tennis Club were keen to get back to the best.

Their first team only had two players – Hoy Wen Leung and Nathanael Craig – so Evie and Ava Muggeridge both stepped up to play for the A team.

The team showed their improvement as they put in a superb performance as they managed to win all three games, 5-4, 6-3 and 8-1. Nathanael was unbeaten all day, but the performances from Ava and Evie shouldn’t be understated

Despite winning all of their games, they came 2nd in the division as Jersey won their other two games 8-1 and 9-0 giving them just two more points.

The Worthing 1st team

The Worthing 2nd team, of Vincent Ridley, Ava and Evie Muggeridge and Ashley Almeida, also went unbeaten, with star performer being Vincent, who went unbeaten. The results saw the team win the third division and they will be returning to division two upon the next visit.

The youngest Worthing team, made up of Jacob Hughes, Max Ching Yeung Lee, and Roscoe Hill, were playing in division three having been promoted the previous weekend. Unfortunately despite some outstanding performances the team just missed out on staying up and will be competing for the division four title next time.

All of the results from the tournament can be found on Cadet British Clubs League Horsham’s website at https://ncl-njlhorsham.ttleagues.com - click on the fixtures and results tab.

This tournament continues to provide a valuable experience for the players who had or hadn’t competed before. At the end of the day the players were all tired, but had enjoyed it and were all generally pleased with their results, but have more room to continue to progress

The Worthing TTC 2nd and 3rd teams

Worthing Table Tennis Club offer over 20 sessions each week, based at Bohunt School. These range from after-school clubs to adult beginners and advanced sessions in the evenings and Over-50s on Saturdays – something for everyone. To find our more visit www.worthingttc.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @WorthingTTC