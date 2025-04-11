Worthing Table Tennis Club is now twice a Cup Winner
This week saw Worthing Table Tennis Club E Team lift the Presidents Cup for the second year running.
Captained by Tim Walsh the team of Adrian Head, Matthew Dyche, John Girgis and Sam Walsh saw off tough competition from Woodlands TTC and West Chiltington to meet West Worthing in the final.
The cup competition runs alongside the Worthing and District Table Tennis Leagues weekly fixtures beginning with group rounds before a quarter final, semi final and final.
The final was staged with a great audience turnout and support from across many clubs in the league.
On the night Matt, Adrian and John demonstrated some fantastic table tennis and were never behind in their charge to a 59.5 point league.
It started with a close call between Matt and West Worthings Ian Gibbs but they never looked back.
Congratulations to the E team!
If you are interesting in playing table tennis socially or competitively visit www.worthingttc.com
Or find WorthingTTC on Facebook and Instagram