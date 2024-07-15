Worthing Table Tennis Club turns three

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local table tennis club Worthing TTC celebrated its third birthday last week with more than 75 people joining the festivities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the pandemic many sports clubs have disappeared and its no secret that many people have not returned to their hobbies with Sport England estimating just 6/10 adults reach their daily movement goals of 30 minutes in the UK.

But one club bucking the trend is Worthing Table Tennis Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching in the summer of 2021 the club has gone from strength to strength and is now offering over 20 sessions a week including working with 15 local schools to introduce table tennis to young people in the area.

Worthing Table Tennis Club Celebrates 3rd Birthday.

The ever expanding community outreach programme that provides table tennis to a growing number of care homes, community groups, charities and disability networks is a prized achievement for the club this year.

Supporting the club mission to be inclusive and accessible for all who wish to play and enabling opportunities to take part in movement by being part of a growing community of table tennis fans.

Worthing Table Tennis Club offers a mix of open play and structured coaching session at its home at Bohunt School on Broadwater Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to find out more about Worthing Table Tennis Club please visit:www.worthingttc.com or follow us on Facebook @WorthingTTC

If your school, charity or community group would like to find out how you could collaborate with Worthing TTC get in touch! [email protected]