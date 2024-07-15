Worthing Table Tennis Club turns three
Since the pandemic many sports clubs have disappeared and its no secret that many people have not returned to their hobbies with Sport England estimating just 6/10 adults reach their daily movement goals of 30 minutes in the UK.
But one club bucking the trend is Worthing Table Tennis Club.
Launching in the summer of 2021 the club has gone from strength to strength and is now offering over 20 sessions a week including working with 15 local schools to introduce table tennis to young people in the area.
The ever expanding community outreach programme that provides table tennis to a growing number of care homes, community groups, charities and disability networks is a prized achievement for the club this year.
Supporting the club mission to be inclusive and accessible for all who wish to play and enabling opportunities to take part in movement by being part of a growing community of table tennis fans.
Worthing Table Tennis Club offers a mix of open play and structured coaching session at its home at Bohunt School on Broadwater Road.
If you would like to find out more about Worthing Table Tennis Club please visit:www.worthingttc.com or follow us on Facebook @WorthingTTC
If your school, charity or community group would like to find out how you could collaborate with Worthing TTC get in touch! [email protected]
