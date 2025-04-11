Worthing Table Tennis Club win cup for second straight year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the second year running, Worthing Table Tennis Club are cup winners.

Their E team lifted the President’s Cup for the second year in a row.

Captained by Tim Walsh, the team of Adrian Head, Matthew Dyche, John Girgis and Sam Walsh saw off tough competition from Woodlands TTC and West Chiltington to meet West Worthing in the final.

The cup competition runs alongside the Worthing and District Table Tennis League’s weekly fixtures, beginning with group rounds before a quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Winners Worthing E celebrate together

The final was staged with a great turnout and support from across many clubs in the league.

On the night Matt, Adrian and John demonstrated some fantastic table tennis and were never behind in their charge to a 59.5-point league.

It started with a close call between Matt and West Worthing’s Ian Gibbs but they never looked back.

Congratulations to the E team.

If you are interesting in playing table tennis socially or competitively visit www.worthingttc.com or find WorthingTTC on Facebook and Instagram