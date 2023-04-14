Worthing Table Tennis Club wins national award

Worthing Table Tennis Club, based across Worthing High and Thomas a Beckett schools, has been recognised with a national award by Table Tennis England – and is now Club of the Year.

This is following their hard work to develop young players, inclusivity to all and connections to the local community.

South of England Area manager for Table Tennis England, Alan Lane, pictured, visited the club to present the award to a crowd of players during their busy Saturday schedule, which provides a range of table tennis sessions for Under-13s, Over-50s and an accessible session for those with a disability.

With the success of their first two years the club is expanding and has recently welcomed a new performance coach, Matthew Porter with extensive international experience.

Amanda Newton-Worne, Sally Hughes and Roksalana Kurdova with the Club of the Year Award

It is also continuing to expand its coaching base to include a number of Level 1 and 2 Table Tennis England qualified coaches who run sessions at schools in the area and in particular for disabled and wheelchair users.

If you’d like to find out more about the club please visit www.worthingttc.com or find them on Facebook @worthingttc or call Pedro Santos on 07443091164 or [email protected]

If you are a local school and are interested in what the club could provide for your students please speak to Pedro.

The award has delighted members

Members show off the award