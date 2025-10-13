Worthing table tennis seniors have strong start to Senior British Clubs League

Worthing Table Tennis club had two teams in this year’s Senior British Clubs League with both teams playing in London but at different venues.

The A team of Ian Parkyn, Henry Morrel, Angelo Robles and Rhys Fiddler took the division by storm. going unbeaten all weekend.

They started with a 7-2 victory over Horsham B, with Rhys and Angelo both getting braces, with one each for Ian and Henry combined with a doubles victory for Ian and Rhys.

Next up for the team was a 8-1 win over Flick 2, with only the doubles going to the opponents.

The Worthing A team

Sunday continued their winning ways with a 9-0 result over Haywards Health before rounding up a perfect weekend winning 7-2 over TJ’S Super Men, with Ian, Henry and Rhys all getting two wins a piece and Ian and Henry getting the doubles.

The B team were a much younger side with all four players still juniors, competing in a National Senior League. The team, consisting of Will Cornthwaite, Harley Sinclair, James Fryer and Jack Morgan, had a mixed weekend.

They started with a narrow 5-4 loss to Birmingham. Will, James and Jack all picked up singles with Harley and Will combining to take the doubles.

Next was a 7-2 defeat to New House from Kent, in which Will picked up another single and Harley found his game picking up a good win.

Worthing's B team

Sunday started the same with another 7-2 loss, this time to London Academy 2s with Will picking up a brace.

Sunday finished on a high with the team pulling together to get their first win on the board with a 5-4 win over London Academy 3. Will was again star man getting a brace of singles wins and with Harley getting the doubles.

Jack had won one of his singles to get set up a tense final match for James. Win the game and he would win the match, which he duly did coming back from the brink to win a tense final match for the team.

The A team sit top of the table after four rounds with the B team sat in 7th place, but with more matches to be played a lot can still happen for both sides.

Worthing TTC run weekly sessions for all ages and abilities, if you’re interested in playing table tennis please get in touch, find us online or email [email protected]