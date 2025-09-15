In heavy rain and a swirling wind, an injury-ravaged Worthing Women were beaten 9-0 at home to Bristol Rovers in Division 1 SW of the National League.

Oceana Adams came into the side while summer signing Grace Jarrett was among the substitutes after recovering from a knock.

The Pirates got off to a good start thanks to Layah Douglas finding Annys Turner in the area, only for her to fire over the bar – before Turner’s low, fizzing delivery narrowly evaded Chloe Bassett at the far post.

The hosts’ injury jinx had already struck by then, with the unfortunate Adams going down with no one around her and limping off.

Rovers went in front thanks to Meg Jarvis breaking through the defensive barrier and seeing her first shot saved by Ella Hunkin, but gobbling up the rebound.

Worthing had played well and Lauren Amerena led the charge as she drove into the box and tested Georgina Hunt.

But ruthless Rovers soon doubled their advantage. Turner broke clear on the left and reached the byline before putting the ball on a plate for Jarvis to bag her second.

Rovers captain Rianne Bourne-Hallett caused problems from a corner that required Hunkin to punch clear from under her own bar.

Hunkin came to the rescue when she used her fists to clear the danger from a free-kick that was returned with interest and headed off the line by Amerena.

Rebels almost pulled one back as skipper Holly Talbut-Smith embarked on an excellent run that deserved a goal. Amber Hazelwood threaded an inch-perfect pass through to Amerena and was inches away from applying the decisive touch, only for Hunt to gather.

Laila Malcolm suffered a whack to the ribs which forced her withdrawal five minutes before the break.

The Gas Girls then went and made it three. Bassett’s attempt was beaten out by Hunkin and she saw her next effort hit the top of the goal-frame before Turner made it third time lucky by converting from close range.

Several minutes of stoppage time proved enough for a fourth, courtesy of first in Pirates’ colours for Abbey Hateley. Charging down the left wing, her low, drilled shot found the bottom corner.

The second period saw the heavens open but it wasn’t until the midway point that Thierry-Jo Gauvain’s ball over the top set Turner galloping towards the target, where a brilliantly-timed tackle by Talbut-Smith prevented a goal.

Hunt dropped a clanger and needed teammate Gauvain to bail her out by blocking Jasmine Smith on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Having recovered their composure Rovers added to their tally as sub Ruby Scahill delivered a tempting ball into the mixer. Hunkin denied Jarvis, though Hateley fired back across goal for the No9 to complete her hat-trick.

Hunkin did well to divert the danger via a well-placed boot when the ball skipped up horribly off the slick surface.

But that only seemed to irk the Bristolians and, less than 60 seconds later, Jarvis buried another opening.

Five minutes from the end, the usually unflappable Hunkin allowed the ball to slip from her grasp under pressure, Mia South briefly sacrificing her own personal safety when she came into close contact with the upright to avoid Jarvis netting again.

Smith thought she might score after she challenged custodian Hunt and appeared to be brought down just inside the box by Gauvain but an unmoved referee refused pleas for a penalty.

That paved the way for Jarvis to increase her and her team’s tally by tapping in a presentable opportunity.

MJ completed her second hat-trick of the match in added time after Emily Bayliss had held off the close attentions of fellow sub Keira Morris – and there was still enough left on the clock for the unfortunate Talbut-Smith to get the final touch on the recently introduced Amelie Gould’s centre.