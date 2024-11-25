Worthing Women are history makers

Worthing Women became the first senior team in the club’s 137-year history to reach the third round of the FA Cup, although in true club tradition, they did it the hard way – on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Aylesford.

Chloe Winchester back on the teamsheet and keeper Lauren Dolbear and winger Becs Bell also started. Dani Lane was on to the bench.

There might have been a two-division gap before kick-off but the hosts boasted a proud unbeaten home record, having conceded a measly three goals.

The visitors made the early running, Sophie Humphrey taking just five minutes to reach the byline and deliver for Winchester to narrowly miss at the back stick.

On the quarter-hour, Jess Richardson almost ran out of room prior to home captain Alex Witham cutting out her cross at the expense of a corner. Katie Cooper’s set-piece arrived at the feet of Katie Young for a near 20-yarder which flew narrowly over.

Moments later Humphrey was barged over in the D by Juliette Blyghton. Dan Rowe curled her free-kick up and over the wall and keeper Sade Rider tipped it on to the bar and pounced on the rebound.

Fine wing work by the influential Richardson resulted in Rider diverting the danger from Humphrey’s shot via an outstretched boot.

‘Rico’ hit the crossbar, with Emily Linscer heading home from close range, only to be denied by the assistant referee’s raised flag.

Excellent link-up play between Holly Talbut-Smith, Young and skipper Rowe led to the latter’s lay-back being blazed over by Cooper.

Winchester started a move that, helped on by Humphrey, provided Rowe with a sight of goal but Rider was well-placed. Rider came to the rescue again; frustrating ‘Winch’ again on the edge of her penalty area.

It came as somewhat of a shock when the home side broke the deadlock five minutes after the break as Immy Armstrong’s corner was nodded in by Beth Hulme, despite Bell looking like she’d been fouled in the build-up by Rebecca Keyte.

The lead did not last long. Cooper’s corner somehow missed everyone in the box and Young sent it back into the mixer for Linscer to find the net.

Aylesford might have restored their advantage if it hadn’t been for the timely intervention of Richardson, sliding in to divert danger away from the equally incoming Keyte.

Just before the hour, Bell nearly tucked away Humphrey’s ball across after she’d made headway along the right flank.

Humphrey was giving the Kent-based hosts a torrid time, brought to an abrupt end by Blyghton in the box. She dusted herself down to dispatch the subsequent spot-kick.

Humphrey forced a strong, airborne parry out of Rider before Rowe spotted the run of Bell and placed her pass perfectly into her path – but it was saved.

A spell of sustained home pressure was broken by Rowe striking the side-netting from distance as Reds held on to their narrow lead.

In injury time, substitute Emma Healy combined with fellow replacement Rebecca Elsley to bury her centre and send the home hordes wild.

The visitors did carve one last opportunity, only for sub Lauren Amerena to cushion Rowe’s floated delivery into the safe hands of Rider.

Penalties it was and Worthing scored all of theirs (Winchester, Humphrey, Young and Rowe) to set-up Bell for a fifth and final kick, converted to send the Rebels through to a record-achieving FA Cup third round tie.