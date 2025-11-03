Worthing Women lost In a purple haze at Swindon Town

Worthing Women in action at SWindon | Picture: Onerebelsview

Worthing Women went down to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of National League Division 1 SW leaders Swindon Town, who extended their perfect start to eight wins out of eight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Tuesday’s late, late show, where Ascot United equalised deep into stoppage time, the Rebels faced the unenviable task of a trip to Wiltshire to take on the 100% table-toppers.

Their cause wasn't helped by the pre-match withdrawal of captain Holly Talbut-Smith due to injury, with Tilly Jones stepping up off the bench. Jasmine Smith returned in place of Lucy Jellett, while latest signing Macey-Nikiah Walters arrived from Maidenhead United and went straight in. Fellow newbie Nicole Mackay was on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t take long for the hosts to stamp their authority and two-and-a-half minutes were on the County Ground clock when Holly Beck-Esson was denied at close quarters by visiting custodian Ella Hunkin. Skipper Annie Colston shot wide on the rebound.

Worthing on the attack at Swindon | Onerebelsview

The crossbar came to the Purps’ rescue moments later as Worthing sported their change strip of lilac for the first time, Libby Davies seeing her effort hit the underside of the bar.

A neat turn and shot by Colston had Grace Jarrett stretching out a leg to divert the ball or a corner and Hunkin was forced to punch a cross from Sahara Osborne-Ricketts clear, the home side continuing to set the pace.

The pressure soon paid off and the goalframe played its part again. Number 13 proved unlucky for some but not the lady in red wearing it; Lacy Liggett giving Hunkin no chance from a long-range screamer that struck the underside of the bar and went in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon, Davies doubled the Robins’ advantage thanks to a burst of pace on the left wing from King (Sarah), who beat two defenders prior to squaring it for her teammate to finish.

Almost on the half-hour mark, pacy Helena Diaz-Butcher was released on the right, only for the luckless Mia South to get the decisive touch on her ball in to leave the score 3-0.

Walters had the first opening for Worthing after she'd done well to win a corner. Skye Bacon delivered it though Macey couldn’t quite make her mark.

Fine link-up play between Colston and Beck-Esson might have put the match beyond the Rebels before half-time; but the bar got in the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope nearly sprung eternal a couple of minutes later when Lauren Amerena’s through ball on the counter-attack fed Walters, whose touch took her slightly wide and Hannah Cox was able to save.

Within seconds of the post-interval resumption, King sent Colston careering along the left flank, where a classy drop of the shoulder created the space to bend a beauty beyond a helpless Hunkin for 4-0.

The full-time hosts might have added a fifth once Laura Holden had dispossessed Laila Malcolm – she bore down on goal but dragged a shot off target.

A rare sight of the opposite end of the pitch resulted in Smith slipping in Amerena for an off-balance attempt that went behind after the visitors’ injury jinx had caused both Jones and South to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debutant Mackay and Erin Sherwood were the replacements but it was Hunkin who did well to hold on to Beck-Esson’s low shot on the hour.

Colston headed Diaz-Butcher’s high, hanging cross the wrong side of the back stick but five minutes from time, goal number five did register via substitute Elise Clayton drilling in from distance.

Sherwood had the final chance for a weary Worthing when she pulled Bacon’s flag-kick wide at the far upright to leave their opponents five points clear at the top of the standings. Only two points separate the Reds from the relegation zone.