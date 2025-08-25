After last week’s dramatic 90th-minute winner at Portishead Town, Worthing Women were brought back down to earth by Bournemouth Sports edging a tight 2-1 victory at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

For their third game in seven days, Jasmine Smith came back in and Ella Hunkin became goalkeeper No3 of the season.

Despite the intense heat, it only took two minutes for Lauren Amerena to come out on top in a pair of tremendous 50-50 tackles and send Skye Bacon racing clear on the left wing. Her dangerous low centre caused concern but no one was able to get a telling touch. Then Mia South glanced a Bacon corner narrowly wide.

The Rebels kept up the early pace and pressure when a neat one-two between Portishead matchwinner Amber Hazelwood and Bacon resulted in the latter making hay on the left, prior to forcing visiting netminder Jess Vallis into turning her fizzing delivery away.

Worthing press in their home clash with Bournemouth Sports

Within seconds, it appeared Amerena had headed the hosts in front, but, somehow, Vallis was able to avert the danger.

But it was the visitors who seized the initiative. A weak clearance fell straight to a white/green shirt, leaving Liane Folkenstern to stroke home around the midway mark of the first-half.

Worthing then had two bites at the cherry via Amerena seeing her effort blocked and Sophia Wickenden firing over on the follow-up. Moments later Bacon’s ball inside to Amerena ended with ‘Loz’ blasting marginally over.

‘Ammo’ was covering every blade of grass and produced a 20-yarder that custodian Vallis tipped onto the bar and caught before Oceana Adams could capitalise.

Red’s task was made that much harder thanks to Laila Malcolm’s reaction to being fouled earning her a spell in the sin-bin.

A couple of minutes after the restart, a brilliant turn and pre-assist by Amerena from the halfway line out to Bacon led to the winger tearing down the left flank, beating her marker and laying off for an edge-of-the-box Hazelwood to side-foot in her second strike in three competitive runouts, via the underside of thebar.

The hard work nearly went to waste, courtesy of a misplaced defensive pass allowing Katie Kingshott to miss the far upright by a matter of inches.

And less than 120 seconds further on, a second for the Sports was forthcoming when debutant Hunkin failed to hold on to Hannah Bennett’s free-kick; Folkenstern gladly gobbling up the gift to level the score.

Amerena did well to regain possession before finding Smith for a byline ball into the mixer that provided Malcolm with an opportunity she blasted off target.

The Amerena/Bacon partnership almost paid dividends again as outstanding play by the former resulted in her partner-in-crime picking up the loose ball and stinging the palms of Vallis.

Then Bacon's deep delivery was headed on by travelling skipper Rosie Eden but straight against Amerena, who could do nothing to prevent a goal-kick.

Play switched to the other end and newbie Hunkin stood tall to frustrate goalscorer Folkenstern, after she’d been slipped through the middle.

Adams was a whisker away from converting a Smith byline cross, with the homesters continuing their search for parity and more.

Ten minutes to go and Maisy Smith found herself in a great position, but the forward found Hunkin in unbeatable form; Ella producing a good, strong parry to keep her team in the game.

The new ‘number one’ was at it again with only four to go, this time denying Freya Jennings after she’d been supplied by fellow sub Florrie Marsh.

Deep into stoppage time, Worthing’s last line of defence did well to recover when Maisy Smith’s long-range shot skipped up off the turf in front of her, then reacted wonderfully well to block Marsh.