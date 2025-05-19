Wykeham resident goes to Wembley

Resident, Soren, at Wykeham House has been a season ticket holder for Crystal Palace FC. He has held his ticket for over 50 years and his team made it to their 3rd FA Cup Final this weekend so staff at the home made his wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Soren has lived at Wykeham House for just over a year and is beloved by staff and residents alike.

Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him that his club made it to the FA Cup, and it was a very emotional day for Soren as the dream was realised for his team for the very first time.

Staff have always known it was Soren’s dream for his team to win a national trophy, and, ever since Crystal Palace won their semi-final, they have been dedicated to helping him get there. Soren was accompanied by Rachel from the Life Enrichment team and Nick from the maintenance team who were there to witness this momentous occasion and celebrate the big win with Soren.

soren

In response to this wonderful surprise, Soren,said: “It was a very emotional day. I never thought this day would come for my team and I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to be there.

"When I found out Rachel had secured me tickets I was in disbelief, she made me a promise back when we visited the Amex and she definitely followed it through with the results! I didn’t think in a million years I would get the chance to see my team at Wembley and what a way to finish.”

Rachel Stevens, Life Enrichment Lead at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Wykeham.

"It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Soren was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well. It was a super emotional day for every palace supporter but it was especially emotional for Soren who didn’t expect to be going to Wembley let alone see his team lift the cup for the first time.”

wembley

Wykeham House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wykeham House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 76 residents from respite care to long term stays.