Yapton on a roll

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 5th Oct 2025, 20:14 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Clymping Rangers 2, Yapton 10 West Sx Lge, Div 3 Cup Yapton's unbeaten start to the season continued in spectacular style, with prolific Eddie Manwill notching a first-half hat-trick.

It was 6-1 at the interval and the rest of the Yapton scorers were Connor Jones (2), Marcus Sanders (2), Frazer Beaumont, Brendan Hawley and Kieran Parkinson.

Lucas Buss claimed both the Clymping goals.

Yapton Res 2, Cuckfield Town 3rd 2

Tell us your team news.

Div 3 Cup

Cuckfield won 5-4 on pens

Curtis Booker gave Yapton the lead on the half-hour and after Cuckfield had equalised just before the break, Booker was again on target after 83 minutes. Then came heartbreak as the visitors drew level again three minutes into stoppage time.

