Yapton pay the price at Hunston

By Anthony Mustard
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:50 BST

It finished Hunston Res 4, Yapton Res 1 in the West Sussex League Division 3 South.

What could have been a closely-contested match was spoiled for Yapton when they wasted so many openings, Ben Hothersall and Eddie Manwill missing the easiest opportunities.

The visitors were fortunate to be only 1-0 down at half-time, then Hunston added two more early in the second period. Finally, Manwill cut inside and hammered a great goal for Yapton, but they conceded a fourth near the end.

Yapton's first team went down 6-2 at home to Queen's Head Raiders in Div 2S.

Tell us your team news.Tell us your team news.
They trailed 3-2 at the break, their goals coming from penalties by Harry Wollers and Levi Stevens, but they were overwhelmed later on.

In a quarter-final of the Bareham Trophy, Yapton 3rd lost 1-0 away to Worthing BCOB. Ryan Warr grabbed the decider after Yapton goalkeeper Jake Dean had made a good save and a scramble ensued.

