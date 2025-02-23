Yapton pay the price at Hunston
What could have been a closely-contested match was spoiled for Yapton when they wasted so many openings, Ben Hothersall and Eddie Manwill missing the easiest opportunities.
The visitors were fortunate to be only 1-0 down at half-time, then Hunston added two more early in the second period. Finally, Manwill cut inside and hammered a great goal for Yapton, but they conceded a fourth near the end.
Yapton's first team went down 6-2 at home to Queen's Head Raiders in Div 2S.
They trailed 3-2 at the break, their goals coming from penalties by Harry Wollers and Levi Stevens, but they were overwhelmed later on.
In a quarter-final of the Bareham Trophy, Yapton 3rd lost 1-0 away to Worthing BCOB. Ryan Warr grabbed the decider after Yapton goalkeeper Jake Dean had made a good save and a scramble ensued.